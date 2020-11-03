Giants defeated by Buccaneers: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland

The New York Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23 on Monday Night Football.

The Giants blew their second straight 11-point lead—New York was up 14-3, to lose in the fourth quarter against a Tom Brady lead Buccaneers.

It was a disappointing prime time loss for Big Blue fans as Daniel Jones and the Giants had every opportunity to win the game. However, they were not able to pull through and get their second win of the season but they fell short at the very end.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:













