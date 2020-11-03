Giants defeated by Buccaneers: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-23 on Monday Night Football.

The Giants blew their second straight 11-point lead—New York was up 14-3, to lose in the fourth quarter against a Tom Brady lead Buccaneers.

It was a disappointing prime time loss for Big Blue fans as Daniel Jones and the Giants had every opportunity to win the game. However, they were not able to pull through and get their second win of the season but they fell short at the very end.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Whatever happens, @Giants slugged it out with one of the best teams in nfl. @Giants #Giants — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) November 3, 2020









OH COME ON REFS #giants — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) November 3, 2020





Don’t blame the officials. Blame Jones. #Giants — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) November 3, 2020





Daniel Jones let the ball go SOOOOOO late on that 2 point conversion. He wants to “see it” open and you can’t QB like that in the NFL. Horrible performance #Giants — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) November 3, 2020





Tough call! #Giants with a good effort but unfortunately another loss! — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) November 3, 2020





I…I don’t know why you pick up that flag. Brutal call goes against the #Giants to lose the game. — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) November 3, 2020





That play was so crazy that I would have agreed with the refs no matter what they ruled on the field. Ball hit Winfield at the same instant he hit Lewis. #Giants #Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/hKtMmbeWXK — John Breech (@johnbreech) November 3, 2020





At least the #Giants put up a fight. Unlike their crosstown rivals. #Jets — Bato (@RealMattBarbato) November 3, 2020





Danny dimes is just missing a few pieces. Like we’ve lost 6 games by under 10 points!!! #giants we should be 3-5 maybe 4-4. Just gotta stop with the dumb plays!!! — The New York Jew (@TheNewYorkJew) November 3, 2020





Real shame. #Giants should have won that game. But, bad teams find ways to lose. #NYG — Dave Rothenberg (@RothenbergESPN) November 3, 2020









