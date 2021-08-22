Giants defeated by Browns: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants lost to the Cleveland Browns, 17-13, on Sunday.

It was a battle of the backups as neither team featured many starters. However, it was clear that both staffs were able to get a gauge of their second- and third-team players at game speed. This was a necessary look for Joe Judge and his staff before cuts on Tuesday.

With this loss, the Giants now stand at 0-2 in the 2021 NFL preseason.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Eli and Coughlin making plays for the Giants in this pre-season game. Weird #GMEN — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) August 22, 2021

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught up with #Giants owner John Mara before today's preseason game. Good to see. pic.twitter.com/FdDF9FaLBH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

Lewerke is looking really good here. #Giants — GiantsBlueBlooded (@RealTlkFB) August 22, 2021

The #Giants got Cam Brown in the sixth round and both Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin in the seventh last year. All three could play sizable roles this year on defense/special teams. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 22, 2021

Cam Brown's role appears to be set. He's a gunner on special teams. Just made his second tackle on two punts. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2021

The #Giants dumped a top-75 pick on Beal when no other team offered more than a conditional 4th. Injury issues coming into NFL but NYG had massive hole at CB depth wise and tried to jam one through. No patience and a bad process. One of the regimes low key worst decisions. https://t.co/nwlBY4srKI — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 22, 2021