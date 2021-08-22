Giants defeated by Browns: Here’s how Twitter reacted
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants lost to the Cleveland Browns, 17-13, on Sunday.
It was a battle of the backups as neither team featured many starters. However, it was clear that both staffs were able to get a gauge of their second- and third-team players at game speed. This was a necessary look for Joe Judge and his staff before cuts on Tuesday.
With this loss, the Giants now stand at 0-2 in the 2021 NFL preseason.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Eli and Coughlin making plays for the Giants in this pre-season game. Weird #GMEN
— 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) August 22, 2021
#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught up with #Giants owner John Mara before today's preseason game. Good to see. pic.twitter.com/FdDF9FaLBH
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021
Wait for Zo Carter 😂 #Giants (from NBC) pic.twitter.com/Rg7ZlHRcqJ
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 22, 2021
Lewerke is looking really good here. #Giants
— GiantsBlueBlooded (@RealTlkFB) August 22, 2021
The #Giants got Cam Brown in the sixth round and both Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin in the seventh last year.
All three could play sizable roles this year on defense/special teams.
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 22, 2021
Cam Brown's role appears to be set. He's a gunner on special teams. Just made his second tackle on two punts. #Giants
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2021
The #Giants dumped a top-75 pick on Beal when no other team offered more than a conditional 4th. Injury issues coming into NFL but NYG had massive hole at CB depth wise and tried to jam one through. No patience and a bad process. One of the regimes low key worst decisions. https://t.co/nwlBY4srKI
— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 22, 2021
Downs
Harper
Beal
Bauchman#Giantspride #Giants #TogetherBlue #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/Ygss3NmleI
— GiantsmetsNyk4life (@Jorge_Alicea621) August 22, 2021
Solid game from Lewerke! Didn’t have a lot of help from the Giants, but put them in a chance to win it.
— Zach Gendron (@iAmGendron) August 22, 2021