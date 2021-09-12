Giants defeated by Broncos: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland
·2 min read

The New York Giants lost to the Denver Broncos, 27-13, on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tough game for Big Blue as they had nothing go right for them all day. The offense had only seven points for over 57 minutes of game time and when the defense needed stops they fell apart.

The Giants now fall to 0-1 and tied for last place in the NFC East.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Recommended Stories