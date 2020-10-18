Giants defeat Washington: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland

The New Giants have climbed up to third in the NFC East after a 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 6.

It was a nerve-wracking game for Big Blue, but they were able to outlast Washington to gain their first win of the season. The game came down to the last minute but Washington could not convert on their two-point attempt to win the game.

It was a big win for Joe Judge and the Giants and puts New York only one and a half wins away from first place in the division.

