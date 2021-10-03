Giants defeat Saints: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants rallied from two scores down with under 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime.

After winning the coin toss, the ball was put into the hands of quarterback Daniel Jones and he didn’t look back. He and running back Saquon Barkley put the finishing touches on one of DJ’s best games as a pro.

Here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from Week 4.

Winners

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Daniel Jones: Jones has played lights out all season but really put on a show on Sunday. He finished the game completing 28 of his 40 passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He had a third touchdown overruled by the official (score counted on the field) and his interception came on a hail mary to end the second quarter.

Saquon Barkley: Barkley needed a big game and he finally had one. He tallied over 120 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Dexter Lawrence: Lawrence started the day out with two impact plays on the opening drive, potentially saving points (pass batted down, tackle for a loss on a screen to Alvin Kamara). He quieted down a bit as the game wore on, but played well overall.

Leonard Williams: The Big Cat didn’t log a sack or a QB hit on Sunday, but he had a strong game. His box score will show six tackles and little else, which will likely draw some unwarranted criticism. In reality, he was sound for four full quarters (and overtime) and made big plays when the defense needed it.

Kadarius Toney: The rookie had a drop but we’re going to ignore that for now. Toney is extremely shifty and dangerous with the ball in his hands, and we saw that each time he touched it in Week 4. Even on short gains, he was shaking defenders left and right.

Others: Kenny Golladay, Andrew Thomas

Losers

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Story continues

Joe Judge: Judge passed on fourth-and-1 inside of the Saints’ 20 in the first half, instead settling for a field goal (missed). The decision cost the team points. He passed on another short-and-goal in the second half. And his clock management? It continues to cause the team harm.

Jabrill Peppers: Whatever trade value Peppers had is fading. He’s been a liability in coverage all season and each time he’s taken off the field, the Giants run defense suffers. It’s become a pick your poison scenario because of his regression. He gave up another touchdown on Sunday and is likely headed toward a reduced role.

Others: Nate Solder, Billy Price

Mixed reviews

AP Photo/Brett Duke

James Bradberry: The inconsistency that has become Bradberry continued on Sunday. The Pro Bowl corner was picked on early and gave up a few big plays (and missed a tackle), but made a key third quarter interception to keep the Giants alive.

Graham Gano: Gano’s long-running field goal streak came to an end against the Saints when he missed a chip-shot in the first half. He rebounded later with a field goal — the beginning of a new streak — and followed it up with another to send the game into overtime.

Xavier McKinney: McKinney missed a few tackles on Sunday, which is a detriment, but he was substantially better in coverage than Peppers.

Jason Garrett: Some will hate seeing Garrett in this section, but he did make some solid play calls at times. At others, he left you scratching your head and wondering what was going on in his.

Others: Logan Ryan

1

1