Giants defeat Saints: Here’s how Twitter reacted
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday.
This 27-21 victory marks the first Giants win of the season. The Giants completed a nice comeback after trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter. This came mostly on the back of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as they scored all of the Giants’ touchdowns.
The Giants now improve to 1-3 which is tied for last in the NFC East.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
And the #Giants got the W, their first of the season. Big upset in NOLA. https://t.co/BpKF9hvk5H
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2021
#Giants just beat the #Saints in OT, so they’ll head to AT&T on the heels of their first win of the season.
— Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 3, 2021
#Giants didn't just win. They gave the entire fan base hope and the coaching staff breathing room. That really is an incredible comeback win. Players stepped up big time
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 3, 2021
What a comeback W for #Giants finally converting in the red zone. We’ve been so beaten down by late Ls that I wasn’t sure it was possible. Daniel Jones nearly tops 400 yards passing against a previously stout #saints defense. Golladay route running 🔥all game. Toney involved!
— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 3, 2021
Great win! Finally! #Giants
— Paul (@PJP_92) October 3, 2021
Barkley from 6 yards out to give the #giants the win.
Jones marches the offense down the field for the overtime win.
A wild one in New Orleans goes to the #giants.
— The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) October 3, 2021
NOW THAT WAS A FOOTBALL GAME! LETS GO GMEN @Giants! #giants pic.twitter.com/MRIpgYjti0
— Arcade Warrior 🎃 (@ArcadeWarrior) October 3, 2021
#Giants win! Daniel Jones is the future. No doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/2uuvVJELQc
— Giants Alliance (@GiantsAlliance) October 3, 2021
That win validates the #giants decision making process at all levels.
Source: the Giants.
— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) October 3, 2021
Saquon isn't just making plays. He is talking smack. Honestly, it's the emotion the #Giants needed as much as the yardage.
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 3, 2021