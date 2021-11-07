Giants defeat Raiders, 23-16: Here’s how Twitter reacted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeevan Kirkland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday afternoon, improving their record to 3-6 on the season.

In what was largely a defensive battle, the Giants were able to come out on top thanks to an amazing defensive performance from Xavier McKinney. The Giants were finally able to hold on late as they forced their third turnover of the day as they strip-sacked Derek Carr in the redzone.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Giants’ win:

Recommended Stories