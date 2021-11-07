Giants defeat Raiders, 23-16: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16, on Sunday afternoon, improving their record to 3-6 on the season.

In what was largely a defensive battle, the Giants were able to come out on top thanks to an amazing defensive performance from Xavier McKinney. The Giants were finally able to hold on late as they forced their third turnover of the day as they strip-sacked Derek Carr in the redzone.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Giants’ win:

#Giants get a huge win before heading into the Bye Week. #TogetherBlue — Giants Today (@NYGToday) November 7, 2021

3 turnovers gets it done#Giants — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) November 7, 2021

Quincy Roche! Xavier McKinney!! Ojulari with a few nice plays…the youth of the #Giants defense came up big today — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 7, 2021

That was a pleasant surprise! #Giants win for a change. — Aaron Feigin (@aaronfeigin) November 7, 2021

Giants defense today was amazing #Giants — David (@Daviiddgsr) November 7, 2021

Quincy Roche with the game winning strip sack for the #Giants already proving to be their EDGE2 and they scooped him for free. The defense has been outstanding now for three straight games despite the offense doing next to nothing for them. Constantly on the field, constant stops — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 7, 2021

That was a great defensive performance by #Giants. New era of OLBs. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 7, 2021

We can talk about an emotionally taxing week all we want to, but turnovers, red-zone inefficiency and a leaky run defense buried the #Raiders today. -Carr: 2 INTs (1 pick-6), fumble -6 red-zone trips: 1 TD, 3 FGs, 1 missed FG, TO –#Giants run for 149 yards That’s the game. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) November 7, 2021