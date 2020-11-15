Giants defeat Eagles: Winners, losers and those in between

The streak has finally been broken.

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles to snap an eight-game series losing streak. And how fitting that Joe Judge was the one to break the streak against his hometown team?

The Giants are now a half-game back of first place in the NFC East at 3-7 heading into their bye week.

Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the Giants’ huge victory in Week 10.

Winners

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Daniel Jones: For the second straight week, Jones did not turn the ball over and his team won a game. Jones got off to a hot start with a 34-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive, and this time he did not trip up against the Eagles. He also was working the hard count drawing Philadelphia offsides twice. On the first possession of the second half, Jones drove his team down the field on back-to-back perfectly placed throws connecting with Sterling Shepard for 27-yards and Golden Tate for 38 more. Overall, Jones finished 21-of-28 for 244 yards to go along with 64 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Wayne Gallman: For the fourth straight game, Gallman found the end zone. This time he did it twice, while rushing for 53 yards on 18 carries. Darius Slayton: Despite committing a big drop on a third down chance, Slayton made up for it in a number of ways including a huge 40-yard reception. Working against top cornerback Darius Slay, the second-year receiver had five catches for 93 yards. James Bradberry: For whatever reason teams just keep testing him. Bradberry had two passes defensed including a humongous one on 4th-and-10 in the fourth quarter. Jabrill Peppers: Peppers just keeps getting better. Against the Eagles, the fourth-year safety had a pass defensed, three tackles for a loss and a half sack. Riley Dixon: Dixon has punted at a Pro Bowl level for the Giants this year delivering a career best 71-yarder to pin the Eagles at the six-yard line. He consistently set Philadelphia up with poor field position inside the 20 all afternoon. Third down defense: The Eagles were 0-for-9 on third down against the Giants defense in the game. For the first time since Week 9 of 2004, the Eagles failed to convert on third down in a game. Others: Issac Yiadom, Darnay Holmes, Dexter Lawrence, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Blake Martinez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Trent Harris

Losers

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Run defense: It was a rough day for the Giants' run defense, who had no answer for Eagles' running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. Sanders and Scott combined for 148 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. Scott also had a 56-yard rushing touchdown to start the second half. Even Corey Clement got in on the action with a short yardage touchdown score of his own.

Mixed Reviews

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Thomas: While Thomas has played better as of late, a huge holding penalty negated what would've been Daniel Jones' second touchdown run of the day. Instead of taking a two possession lead, the Giants were forced to settle for a field goal. Run blocking: While the blocking up front was dominant in the first half rushing for over 100 yards on the ground for the fifth straight game, the running game struggled in the second half with only 26 yards.