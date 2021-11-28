Giants defeat Eagles, 13-7: Instant analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles came into MetLife Stadium a hot team. They had won three of the last four and had averaged over 31 points per game over their last three.

Jason Garrett’s dismissal was supposed to open up the offense. It didn’t happen. The Giants’ offense was still stuck in neutral with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays. They racked up only 264 yards of total offense.

It was the defense that carried the Giants in this game, forcing four turnovers and taking advantage of some poor decisions by Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, picking him off three times, twice deep in Giants’ territory.

The first half ended with the score, 3-0, in favor of the Giants. It was the first time the Eagles had been shutout in the first half all season and the first time the Giants have held an opponent scoreless at halftime in a game since 2018.

The Giants scored on a 35-yard field goal by Graham Gano after another red zone failure. Gano then missed from 51 yards out. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts killed two Eagles scoring drives by throwing interceptions deep in Giants’ territory to Darnay Holmes and Tae Crowder.

In the second half, the Giants extended their lead to 10-0 when backup tight end Chris Myarick scored on a one-yard pass form Daniel Jones to complete a 10-play, 58-yard drive.

The Eagles got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Giant-killer Boston Scott to cap off a 10-play drive on which Philadelphia ran the ball on the last nine.

Gano belted a 39-yarder with 2:55 remaining to extend the score to 13-7. Philadelphia was driving into Giants’ territory when their fourth turnover, a Scott fumble, stopped them dead on the Giants’ 37. Dexter Lawrence poked the ball out from behind and Julian Love recovered.

The Giants saved off one more Eagles drive in the final minute to hold on, 13-7, to improve their record to 4-7 on the year.

Notes