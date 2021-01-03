Giants defeat Cowboys: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants ended their eight-game skid against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and kept their playoff hopes alive in the process.

The 23-19 victory was anything but clean, but it doesn’t really matter how you get the win so long as you do. That’s exactly what Joe Judge & Co. did, and it’s exactly what they desperately needed to do.

Here’s a look at our winners and losers (and those in between) from Sunday’s game.

Winners

Daniel Jones: Jones did everything he could in a must-win Week 17 game. Yes, he was credited with a fumble that wasn't his and an interception that wasn't his, but he played tough, smart football with everything on the line. He finished the day going 17-of-25 for 229 yards and two touchdowns (20 yards rushing). Leonard Williams: What can you even say? The Big Cat is an animal and Dave Gettleman had it right. After a three-sack performance in the biggest game of his career, Williams is going to get paid. Sterling Shepard: Shep had arguably the best game of his season and one of his best games in recent memory. He hauled in eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, adding 24 yards rushing and an addition score. Dante Pettis: With Golden Tate (calf) out, Pettis finally had the opportunity to draw significant snaps and he improved upon his solid showing against the Baltimore Ravens last week. He scored on a 33-yard reception and added a big catch (albeit questionable) late in the game. Blake Martinez: Martinez got a little dinged up late, but he was once again a tackling machine on Sunday. He finished the game with 11 tackles (one for a loss) and one sack. Nick Gates: From the moment the game started, Gates was jawing with Cowboys, getting into shoving matches and just generally getting under their skin. As a result of the mauling handed out by Gates, frustration boiled over for Dallas in the form of multiple penalties (one directly involving Gates). Defensive line: Although they struggled a bit late when Patrick Graham was forced to adjusted the defensive approach, the line did a tremendous job on Sunday. They created pressure with a three-man rush early, stuffed the run and generally created havoc. Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence all deserve kudos. Others: James Bradberry, Julian Love, Patrick Graham, Andrew Thomas

Losers

Evan Engram: It's stunning how many passes go off Engram's hands for interceptions. He added another one to the tally on Sunday (six this season), this time killing a third quarter drive that had the potential to put the Giants up by three scores. Instead, Dallas scored and made the game much closer than it had been. Engram immediately responded with... another drop. Dion Lewis: Lewis had one solid rush in Week 17, but he lands here due to his suspect kick returning. Teams are deliberately kicking short knowing he'll have to return the ball and won't make it to the 25. Such was the case again on Sunday. Alfred Morris: Morris has looked good at times this season, so it's a difficult pill to swallow to place him here today. But that's the nature of the game -- sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad. Morris looked slow in Week 17. Others: Riley Dixon, Referees

Mixed reviews

Wayne Gallman: Gallman ran hard per the usual, but a poor exchange with Daniel Jones led Dallas to some early points. The fumble was ultimately attributed to DJ, but it occurred because Gallman closed the gap on the handoff a little too soon. Gallman also fumbled on his final carry of the game which could have potentially cost the Giants a victory. Luckily, he was able to recover it. Xavier McKinney: There were moments McKinney flashed on Sunday. There were also moments that made him look like an inexperienced rookie. Obviously there is some refining needed, but McKinney looks like he has a ton of potential. More good than bad. Jabrill Peppers: Peppers missed several tackles on Sunday because he didn't even try wrapping up. He was simply lowering his shoulder and trying to dislodge people. It didn't work. Others: Jason Garrett, Graham Gano