Giants defeat Commanders: Winners, losers and those in between

On one of the wildest NFL Sundays in recent memory, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders capped things off with a thrilling, down-to-the-wire, playoff-style game.

The Giants won, 20-12. It was their first victory since defeating Houston in Week 10.

Here are some winners, losers, and in-betweens from Week 15.

Winners

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux: The rookie was all over the field with 12 total tackles, three for a loss, a strip sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also put consistent pressure on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinecke and saved the game by stopping Heinicke short of the goal line in the final minute. If there ever was a time to have a breakout game, it was in this spot.

Saquon Barkley: The former Pro Bowler has been in a lull the past month and needed to get tack into form in this game. He did just that, rushing for 87 yards — many of those yards coming in the fourth quarter — and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 33 yards.

Daniel Jones: He needed to lead his team to a signature win and this is as close as he’s going to get in that category. Jones threw for 160 yards, ran for 35 more, and did not turn the football over. It may not seem like much but it was enough to get the job done.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen: The first-year head coach and general manager will finish Year 1 of their tenure with at least a .500 record. That is quite an accomplishment considering the mess they inherited.

Others: Andrew Thomas, Landon Collins

Losers

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

There’s no one big loser in this game other than the Commanders, who many will say got stiffed by the officials all night, including the final play of the game.

As for Giants, there are some mild losers.

Nick McCloud: Dropped a certain interception on the Commanders’ final drive that would have sealed the game.

Evan Neal: Got schooled by Montez Sweat in pass protection but improved as the game went on.

Others: Jaylon Smith, Micah McFadden

Story continues

Mixed reviews

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Richie James: Coming off a concussion, James had a solid game catching four passes for 42 yards and averaging 16 yards on two punt returns. However, he did let one punt go by him that was downed inside the 5-yard line.

Azeez Ojulari: The second-year outside linebacker had another solid game with two QB hits, a half-sack, and a forced fumble. His pressure on Heinicke late in the game helped the Giants close things out. But there was a lack of overall consistency on Sunday.

Others: Ben Bredeson, Darnay Holmes

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire