Giants defeat Commanders again

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 31-19 on Sunday, sweeping the season series.

Things started fast for Washington’s defense as the Commanders got after Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on the first drive, quickly forcing a punt. However, on Washington’s first possession, quarterback Sam Howell takes a deep shot and is intercepted. It would be the first of six turnovers, three of which were interceptions by Howell.

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns despite being sacked nine times. The Giants did not turn the ball over.

Running back Saquon Barkley caught four passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 83 yards. Washington shut down New York’s running game until the fourth quarter. The Giants had zero rushing yards in the first half.

As for Washington, it was a tough day for Howell. The second-year passer completed 31 of 45 passes for 255 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Howell also had a touchdown run. Howell was under duress throughout the game and was sacked four times.

Brian Robinson Jr. was Washington’s best offensive player, carrying the ball 17 times for 73 yards and seven passes for 58 yards. It was another quiet day for wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, who combined for eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Howell was coming off three consecutive terrific performances. Coincidentally or not, his last bad start was against New York in Week 7.

Things do not get any easier for the Commanders who play at Dallas against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

