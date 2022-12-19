Giants defeat Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 rematch

The Washington Commanders had plenty of chances to defeat the New York Giants on Sunday, but in the end, mistakes cost Washington in a critical 20-12 loss.

With the loss, the Commanders fall to 7-6-1, while the Giants swap places, moving to the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff hunt with a record of 8-5-1.

How’d we get there?

Washington had plenty of opportunities in this game. Pass-protection issues, turnovers and defensive lapses cost the Commanders a shot at essentially locking down a playoff spot.

The Commanders were down 17-12 in the fourth quarter when quarterback Taylor Heinicke evaded pass rushers, running into New York defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who made the stop, and Heinicke fumbled in the process.

Washington’s defense allowed the Giants to march down the field behind three consecutive Saquon Barkley runs. Eventually, the Giants moved into field-goal range and Graham Gano connected, giving New York a 20-12 lead late.

The Commanders would have one more shot. Running back Antonio Gibson returned the ball to the Washington 43-yard line, giving Heinicke and the offense excellent field position with under two minutes remaining. Heinicke went to work, finding wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a nice throw-and-catch along the sideline.

Heinicke then found tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Jahan Dotson for 20 combined yards on the next two plays.

Two plays later, Heinicke rushes the ball to the one-yard line, and on the next play, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scores the touchdown on the next play. Wait, there’s a flag. Terry McLaurin is called for an illegal formation, pushing Washington back five yards.

Heinicke throws an incompletion on the next play. He’d have one more chance. Heinicke’s last pass to Samuel in the end zone falls incomplete despite clear defensive pass interference.

Regardless, Washington had plenty of chances to win and failed. Now, the Commanders, on a short week, travel to the west coast to face the red-hot 49ers.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire