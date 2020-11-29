Giants defeat Bengals: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland
The New York Giants secured their fourth win of the season against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

It was a sloppy game where neither offense could not get anything going. Both offenses did have an excuse for their poor performances as each team was without their starting quarterback for much of the game — Joe Burrow was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve in week 11 while Daniel Jones left the game with a hamstring injury.

With the 19-17 win, the Giants now stand at 4-7 and first in the NFC East.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

