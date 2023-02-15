Are Giants dedicated to signing Saquon Barkley long-term?

The New York Giants are fresh off a season in which they far exceeded expectations under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They finally appear headed in the right direction and are no longer the laughingstock of the NFL.

But there’s still plenty to be done. The Giants have a lot of work to do in the personnel department and that begins with their own in-house free agents.

In a recent breakdown of NFL teams in which they are separated into tiers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has the Giants listed under “headed on the right track.”

Within Fowler’s write-up on the Giants, he also makes an interesting note about running back Saquon Barkley.

What’s next: Massive decisions face the Giants’ front office over the next month. The team can use the franchise tag on quarterback Daniel Jones for $32.4 million for next season, serving as a placeholder to a long-term deal. Meanwhile, the team seems dedicated to re-signing Saquon Barkley. The low franchise tag for running backs ($10.1 million) could be insulting to Barkley, considering his top-tier status. A long-term deal in the range of $12 million to $14 million seems more plausible. Then there’s defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, a 2024 free agent ready for an extension, and safety Julian Love, who hits free agency in March. New York would like to keep its core intact but also won’t spend overzealously, knowing it needs upgrades through the draft and a midpriced free agency.

Are the Giants dedicated to re-signing Barkley? They’re on the record as saying they would like to, but that came with some caveats. Specifically, general manager Joe Schoen insists he’s not going to overpay for the running back.

But overpaying is subjective. What that means for Schoen may not apply to other general managers around the league. And the last time the Giants and Barkley engaged in serious contract talks, the two sides were far off on the numbers.

Barkley is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15 and if that happens, a bidding war may drive his price out of the Giants’ range.

