Giants decline to make offensive coordinator available to media, despite rule requiring it

The Giants have fired their offensive coordinator and playcaller Jason Garrett. Although it’s widely been reported that former Browns coach (and current Giants tight ends coach) Freddie Kitchens will handle the play-in, play-out duties, the Giants won’t be making an offensive coordinator available to reporters this week.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants have declined to comply with the rule that requires an offensive coordinator to speak on a weekly basis. As Vacchiano notes, the move continues “the charade” regarding the person who will call the plays against the Eagles.

Apparently, coach Joe Judge will be available for a second time this week instead. Whether that will be enough to keep the Giants out of hot water with the league office over failing to make an offensive coordinator available remains to be seen.

