Giants declared just $1.52 million in unused 2022 cap space

The New York Giants may be a playoff team this season but the truth is, they are still in rebuilding mode.

Big Blue will need all the resources possible at their disposal to improve their 2023 roster. One resource they won’t be relying on is ‘carryover’ cap space from this season. They only have approximately $1.52 million in available 2022 cap space to add onto next year’s number.

Keep in mind, first-year general manager Joe Schoen had the difficult task of defragmenting the mess left to him by the previous regime, which was led by Dave Gettleman.

Schoen cut $40 million in cap space but still has a ways to go as you can see.

