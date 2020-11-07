The Giants have had enough of Golden Tate.

Tate, the wide receiver who has been complaining about not getting the ball more, won’t be getting the ball at all on Sunday because he won’t be playing.

The Giants announced today that Tate is not accompanying the team on its trip to Washington and will not play in tomorrow’s game. It’s apparently a disciplinary measure because of Tate’s public complaining.

It remains to be seen whether Tate can get back in the Giants’ good graces, or whether he might be released before the season is over — a move that Tate might welcome, and that might result in some playoff contender picking up a veteran receiver who can help, and who may be a happier camper on a good team.

Giants deactivate Golden Tate originally appeared on Pro Football Talk