Giants DC Patrick Graham to interview for Vikings head coaching job: report

Patrick Graham before a game at MetLife close up

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is set to interview for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching vacancy.

According to Pat Leonard of the Daily News, Graham will meet with Vikings brass virtually on Saturday.

Graham met with the Giants in person for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers for their defensive coordinator job under coach Mike Tomlin on Thursday.

Graham, who coached the Giants' defense the last two seasons, has done an admirable job with Big Blue ranking in the middle of the NFL in total defense in his tenure as DC.



Before the end of the 2021-22 season, Graham said that “the idea is to one day be a head coach.” And while he is interviewing for the opportunity to lead his own team, Graham is also interested in staying on as the Giants' DC under a new head coach.

For the Vikings, they just ousted coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after missing the playoffs again this season. The team recently hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM, and he has a Yale connection with Graham.

With the Giants expected to make their decision on a head coach in the next few days, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores being the frontrunners, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Graham’s future with New York could also take shape.