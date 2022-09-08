Giants DC compares Derrick Henry to Jim Brown, says raise wasn’t enough

With his bruising running style and ability to take games over, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has often been compared to Hall of Famer and legendary running back, Jim Brown.

And it’s a comparison New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale recently made when asked about Tennessee’s star back.

“I always get caught comparing people and everything else, but he is like our modern day Jim Brown, I think. He is just that much different than anybody else who is running the ball. It’s a challenge every time he touches it,” Martindale said.

Martindale also quipped that the raise the Titans gave Henry, which amounted to $2 million more in salary for him in 2022, wasn’t enough.

“There is a reason why they call Derrick Henry ‘The King.’ He’s on the Iron Throne,” Martindale said Wednesday. “They just gave him a raise to be the highest paid running back and I still don’t think they gave him enough.”

Martindale learned first hand just how great Henry can be from his days as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

The King put up some big numbers on multiple occasions versus his defense, including in the 2019 Divisional Round game when Henry torched Baltimore for 195 rushing yards and a passing score.

“Thanks for reminding me,” Martindale said sarcastically when asked about Henry’s past performances against his defense.

While Martindale’s comments are certainly flattering, Henry knows things won’t be as pleasant on Sunday.

Derrick Henry jokes that Giants DC Don Martindale has been building him up in the media only to turn around and telli his defense to knock his head off on Sunday. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) September 8, 2022

Tennessee and New York will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 1, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

