Giants’ Davis Webb feels optimistic after his ‘best preseason’ ever

New York Giants fans thought they were done with quarterback Davis Webb. Not so fast, it seems.

The 2017 third-round pick played just one season as Eli Manning’s backup before being waived the next summer. He then went on a sojourn that took him first to the Jets for a season before landing in Buffalo for three years.

This March, after the Giants hired Buffalo’s Joe Schoen as their general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach. Webb was brought back down to New Jersey for a second act.

He was set to be their third string quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor and perhaps still is.

But a crazy thing has happened this preseason. Webb has looked the most comfortable of the three in Daboll’s offense.

On Sunday, against the Jets with Jones sitting out and Taylor knocked from the game in the first quarter with a back injury, Webb completed 30 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ 31-27 last minute loss.

Webb has gone from bubble candidate to legitimately challenging Taylor as Jones’ primary backup, although that won’t likely happen.

“This was the best preseason I’ve had,” Webb said. “I think that was a credit to the offensive line, the coaches, [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka did a great job calling plays. It was a lot of fun this preseason. Hopefully it works out.”

Daboll and Schoen know what they were doing when they brought Webb aboard. He is the son of a coach and has designs on becoming one himself in the future. But for now, he will play when called upon and add his football acumen to the quarterbacks room.

“He’s been in the offense for a while, I think you can tell he feels fairly comfortable in our scheme,” Daboll said “We know what he likes. He’s done a really good job since he’s been here.

“I have a lot of confidence in Davis. I’ve seen him grow a lot the last few years I’ve been with him. The fundamentals, the way he plays the position, his decision-making process. The last few years he’s gotten better and better.”

That’s good news for the Giants, who at one point last year were forced to start the overwhelmed Jake Fromm due to injuries and lack of depth.

