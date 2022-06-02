Giants’ Davis Webb: Daniel Jones the ‘smartest QB I’ve ever been around’

Davis Webb is a New York Giant again and many wonder why the team went back to this dry well for quarterback depth.

The answer is simple. Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, is 27 years old now and a seasoned NFL backup. He is also very familiar with the offense that new head coach Brian Daboll runs for their time together in Buffalo with the Bills.

Webb will add depth and experience to the Giants’ quarterback room behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Considering the teams’ choices behind Jones last year (Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm), they are in a much better position this time around.

Webb, who had offers to become an assistant coach this offseason, has a lot of respect for Jones and believes he will realize his potential under Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterback coach Shea Tierney.

“Daniel is a competitive, competitive dude. He’s super smart. Probably the smartest quarterback I’ve been around. He has a high, high, high ceiling and I think Dabes, Shea and Mike are going to help him reach it,” Webb told the Breaking Big Blue Podcast.

Webb could supplant Taylor as the team’s primary backup but that is an argument for another day. He is seen as a ‘coach-in-waiting’ and will likely play backup roles as long as he is able before turning his focus to coaching.

