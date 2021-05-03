Giants' Dave Gettleman talks potential Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson trade

Aaron Rodgers Packers walks off field NFC Title Game 2020

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said last week that the trade drama surrounding Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wasn't his business.

Asked on Monday about the potential of trading for Rodgers or Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Gettleman sang a bit of a different tune.



"You explore everything," Gettleman said during an appearance on Moose & Maggie on WFAN. "But at the end of the day, we'll make our decisions. We believe in Daniel (Jones). I said that last week. Hasn't changed. And we'll just keep moving."



Asked if the Giants' belief in Jones would prevent them from reaching out to the Packers about Rodgers or the Texans about Watson, Gettleman's response was short.

"I don't want to talk hypotheticals," he said.



Buzz started to build regarding Rodgers on the eve of the NFL Draft last Thursday, when it leaked that he was unhappy in Green Bay and could want out.

However, there is no indication that the Packers are prepared to move Rodgers.

When it comes to the Giants' potential pursuit of Rodgers, there is a question regarding their ability to fit his massive annual salary under their salary cap (and whether Rodgers would waive his no-trade clause to come to the Giants).

As far as Watson, he is the subject of an ongoing investigation for sexual assault after allegations by 21 women.