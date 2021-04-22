Giants' Dave Gettleman talks possibility of drafting DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle

Scott Thompson
·2 min read
DeVonta Smith/Jaylen Waddle
Giants GM Dave Gettleman is a big proponent on never settling with a position even if it seems to have every hole filled. Upgrades can always come.

So that doesn't change when he thinks about taking a wide receiver at No. 11 overall on April 29.

"You’re always looking to upgrade every position. Doesn’t make a difference whether it’s wide receiver, tackle — whatever. You’re always looking to upgrade," he told reporters alongside Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit on Thursday.

"It’s about value and how you’re building your team, what you’re looking to do, and you can never have too many good players at one position."

With that being the case, Gettleman was specifically asked about Alabama's two stud wideouts, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Both are extremely dynamic players and sure-fire first-round selections. If one is available at No. 11, the Giants could easily add them to a group that already has Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and John Ross.

But their size -- Smith at 6-foot, 166 pounds and Waddle at 5-foot-9 1/2, 180 pounds -- is a main talking point heading into the draft because it's below what many NFL receivers are at. Is that a factor to consider for the Giants?

"You evaluate the film and their college film suggests they’re very good players," Gettleman said. "There are plenty of smaller guys who have been very successful in this league just like there are plenty of huge guys that have been successful and in the middle.”

Production is the only thing that matters at the end of the day, and these two are prime targets to do damage in the league because of their speed, reliable hands and ability to work anywhere on the field. Time will tell if they're even on the board at all for the Giants to select when they're on the clock.

But it does appear that Gettleman could certainly consider adding more offensive firepower if the opportunity is right.

