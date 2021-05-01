Giants' Dave Gettleman talks new addiction, trading back in the NFL Draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Giants GM Dave Gettleman wasn't expecting to make as many draft day deals as he has so far in the 2021 NFL Draft but he is happy about the quality players the Giants have been able to add in Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and UCF's Aaron Robinson. Head coach Joe Judge discusses his confidence is Ojulari despite a knee issue and what was so attractive about getting Aaron Robinson.