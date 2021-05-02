Giants’ Dave Gettleman still looking down the road following NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is over and the New York Giants came away with an explosive wide receiver, two pass rushers, two cornerbacks and a running back who loves to play special teams.

They did not draft any offensive or defensive linemen and general manager Dave Gettleman didn’t seem too worried about replacing two key cogs the team lost over the offseason in Kevin Zeitler and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Related

Giants draftee Rodarius Williams expects to be 'one of the greats' Gary Brightwell speaks Joe Judge's language: 'Hidden yards' key on special teams Giants will hold in-person rookie minicamp on May 14-16

“I felt we’ve had a very good roster building season,” Gettleman told reporters on Saturday evening. “We feel like we’ve added a strong group of players at a variety of positions. We’ve added playmakers. We’ve added pass rushers. We added corners. We feel good about what we’ve done.”

So, how does Gettleman think he fared and when can fans expect some results from this draft?

“I always think I got it right. Listen, we’ll know in three years whether we got this right. And that’s what it is,” Gettleman said. “It’s perception and it’s what the media writes about players. We put a ton of time into this. We don’t do this for a hobby, all right, and in three years we’ll know if we’re right or not.”

Unfortunately for Gettleman, he may not have three years if the Giants don’t start winning, and soon. He smartly obtained three 2022 draft picks via trades in this draft, giving him some leverage with ownership going forward, but the club wants to see results after a 15-33 showing thus far over the past three years under Gettleman.

List