Giants’ Dave Gettleman ranked second-to-last in GM power rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How does New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman fare against the other 31 GMs in the NFL? Funny you should ask.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com recently ranked all 32 NFL general managers in a recent post and — contrary to public opinion — Gettleman was not the worst.

In fact, Gettleman fared much better than anyone might have expected. The knock on Dave is that his methodology and process is still steeped in the old school ways of the last century and that the game has passed him by. Based on the Giants’ record since he took over the club in 2018 (15-33) that argument is hard to debunk.

But Rosenthal is fair with Gettleman, ranking him 22nd in the league out of 23 who qualify (the Las Vegas Raiders were last). He knows how to turn an organization around, but he just needs a calendar.

Rosenthal ranks Gettleman’s selection of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 overall, 2019) as his best draft pick. His worst? You guessed it, cornerback DeAndre Baker 13 picks later.

It’s early, but selecting tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall last year when three standout tackles were taken after him is a troubling sign. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones. Less so for fellow 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker, whom the Giants traded up for but who’s no longer on the team. (New York’s other first-rounder from two years ago, Dexter Lawrence, is a nice contributor.) It’s not Saquon Barkley’s fault he tore his ACL, but an offense built around him in 2018-19 had its limitations. Gettleman wants a team full of large humans who can run the ball and stop the run, an approach that’s out of step with the current NFL. There is a ticking clock on Gettleman’s plan coming together in time.

For the record, Rosenthal ranks Indianapolis’ Chris Ballard as the league’s top GM. The Colts have gone 4-12, 10-6, 7-9 and 11-5 during his tenure, which began in 2017, and have not won a postseason game.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft busts: Mel Kiper weighs in on QBs who could fail

    Mel Kiper Jr. shared his thoughts on which quarterbacks in the 2021 class could be busts.

  • Sean McVay: NFC West not a fun pool to swim in

    The Rams swung a big trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford last month with the hope that the move will push them into championship contention, but they’ll need to navigate the NFC West before they can think about the postseason. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said [more]

  • Cubs' David Ross has hilarious strategy for Ronald Acuña Jr.

    Braves outfielder Ronald Acua Jr. is on fire at the plate to start the season, but Cubs manager David Ross may have the ultimate strategy for how to pitch against him.

  • Saints free agent target Richard Sherman expects to find new team after the draft

    49ers cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't expect to sign with a new team until after the 2021 NFL draft, though the Saints are interested.

  • Steelers players say they will not attend voluntary in-person workouts

    Continuing the trend from around the league, the Steelers players announced in a statement released by the NFLPA that they will not participate in voluntary in-person workouts during the offseason program. This is now the 10th team to have players make an announcement that at least some players will not attend the offseason program, following [more]

  • Steelers players plan to boycott in-person OTAs

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen not to attend voluntary OTAs in person.

  • Chargers’ Tom Telesco in good standing in NFL general manager power rankings

    Chargers general manager Tom Telesco is lauded for his ability to draft key players.

  • Cardinals’ Steve Keim among lowest-ranked GMs in NFL for draft work

    In recent rankings of the NFL general managers and their performance in the NFL draft, Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim ranks 19th.

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, not Buccaneers, have highest win total for 2021 season at BetMGM

    Even with about five months until the season starts, NFL win totals are out.

  • Former Washington CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wants to keep playing

    The 35-year-old hasn't played in two years, but says he will only venture into coaching if he doesn't get another shot at playing

  • Tom Brady makes fitting joke on 21st anniversary of Patriots drafting him

    Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.

  • Mac Jones isn’t the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall anymore

    There's a new betting favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Ryan Kalil: Jets didn’t let Sam Darnold evolve or make decisions on his own

    Sam Darnold did not perform as hoped during his three seasons with the Jets and the quarterback is now with the Panthers after they sent three draft picks to the AFC East team in a trade. That move is a bet that Darnold’s troubles were based more on the situation he was in rather than [more]

  • Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL’s worst drafting GM

    Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock ranked as NFL's worst drafting GM

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Trevor Lawrence fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza kicks off the quarterback chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with the supremely highly touted prospect, Trevor Lawrence.

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Bubba Wallace senses 'a lot of potential' in 23XI's early showings

    Bubba Wallace’s first campaign with first-year team 23XI Racing hasn’t quite had the results in its set-sail season that have dazzled on paper. The magic number right now seems to be 16, his finishing position in three of the eight NASCAR Cup Series races so far this year. What has been encouraging has been the […]

  • GRAMMY award winner Diplo slated to box for Triller Fight Club

    If you thought Triller Fight Club was going outside the box with Saturday's event featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, then get ready for this one.