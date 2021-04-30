Giants' Dave Gettleman on possible Aaron Rodgers trade: 'It's none of my business'

Dave Gettleman Draft Night Zoom

Despite the sudden news that Aaron Rodgers might want out of Green Bay, the Giants don't seem like a destination for the reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer.

General manager Dave Gettleman doesn't even seem to care much about what's going on with the Packers, either.

"It's none of my business," said Gettleman on Thursday night.



Surely, the Giants would be immediate playoff contenders with their suddenly deep receiving corps after drafting Kadarius Toney on Thursday.

But the Giants have a quarterback who they have continuously spoken highly of.

"Very frankly, I've told you guys over and over and over again, we believe in Daniel [Jones]," Gettleman reiterated to reporters after the first round of the draft.

"And it's gonna cost a motherload for anybody to get (Rodgers)."

So don't get your hopes up, Giants fans. Probably not happening.