Giants' Dave Gettleman 'not getting fleeced' trading back in 2021 NFL Draft
Giants GM Dave Gettleman discusses his draft strategy and the odds of trading back in the 2021 NFL Draft. He also touches on Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and hopes the 10 teams in front of the Giants all pick QBs. Director of college scouting Chris Pettit discusses how they've been able to evaluate players despite not being able to see the players in person as much due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.