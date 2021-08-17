Giants’ Dave Gettleman has ‘no regrets’ over drafting Saquon Barkley

John Fennelly
·3 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants are deep into their 2021 training camp and preseason and with multiple questions still to be answered, the team decided to empty the offices and send the powers that be out in front of the media.

The first person up was general manager Dave Gettleman, the man who has the most to lose — and gain — by this season. The media was waiting with a fusillade of questions regarding Gettleman’s personnel decisions and future plans.

Here are a few of the hot points from Gettleman’s media season on Tuesday.

Giants remain all-in on Daniel Jones

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Asked if his draft day trade with the Chicago Bears for future draft capital was a hedge against Jones should he falter this season, Gettleman was quick to rebuff the notion. https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1427638803523571712

Still high on Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney has been limited in camp thus far after coming off the COVID-19 list. The Giants are bringing Toney along slowly and onlookers have not seen enough of him to make any type of determination on whether he can be successful as a receiver and/or a returner in the NFL. "The kid's a tremendous talent," Gettleman said. https://twitter.com/Dan_Salomone/status/1427638944775217159

No regrets on the Barkley choice

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gettleman is sticking by his decision to take running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick back in 2018. Barkley missed 15 games last year with a torn ACL and had his 2019 season ruined by a high ankle sprain. "Absolutely," he said, reminding all that injuries happen. https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1427639719161208835

Changing his stance on contract negotiations

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gettleman has always been a proponent of waiting until the end of the season to negotiate contracts. That's changing... https://twitter.com/MadelynBurke/status/1427640154844549152

Faith in the offensive line

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants believe they are set at tackle with second-year players Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart. They also hold center Nick Gates in high regard. It's at guard where agrees they they need some depth but Gettleman has faith in Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux and believes there will be some depth option after the second preseason game. "Training camp is not over and roster building never ends," he said. https://twitter.com/giantswfan/status/1427640746887327753

Talking trade leverage

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Gettleman has some leverage to make some trades if needed before the season but said that he preferred not to dip into the team's 10 draft picks next year to do so. https://twitter.com/MadelynBurke/status/1427641389236506624

Sees Judge as a partner

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gettleman sees head coach Joe Judge as partner rather than a subordinate. Their working relationship is very solid. https://twitter.com/Dan_Salomone/status/1427641991626637327

Random thoughts

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Gettleman was asked about his health. He claimed to be healthy as "a horse." When asked about the haul he received from the Cleveland Browns two years ago, he said he was happy with the three players he got -- Jabrill Peppers, Dexter Lawrence and Oshane Ximines. As for the signing of tight end Kyle Rudolph, Gettleman told reporters the team was full aware of Rudolph's foot issue ("we didn't go into this blind"). Gettleman said the best 53 players will make the roster and vaccination status will not be a factor in those decisions.

  • Dave Gettleman has full trust in Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley | Giants News Conference

    New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says that QB Daniel Jones is still their guy, is excited for rookie WR Kadarius Toney to return to the field, and doubles down on his decision to draft Saquon Barkley regardless of his injury.

  • Giants' John Mara: Saquon Barkley's production could make extension 'an easy decision'

    How can Saquon Barkley ensure a contract extension from the Giants? Co-owner John Mara points to production this season.

  • John Mara wanted mandatory vaccinations for players

    If Giants owner John Mara had his way, the NFL would have a simple rule: Get vaccinated or you can’t play. Mara said today that if it were up to him vaccines would be mandatory for all players, but he understands that the NFL can’t impose that rule on a unionized workforce, and the NFL [more]

  • Giants will hold Saquon Barkley out of joints practices with Browns

    New York Giants coach Joe Judge indicated on Sunday that Saquon Barkley will be held out of joint practices with the Cleveland Browns.

  • Giants’ John Mara press conference: 8 takeaways

    New York Giants co-owner John Mara held a press conference on Tuesday and discussed Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

  • Dave Gettleman, John Mara discuss Giants future of Daniel Jones: 'Obviously we need to see more wins'

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman and co-owner John Mara spoke on Tuesday about the future of quarterback Daniel Jones.

  • Giants insist they didn’t stockpile extra 2022 first-round pick with eye toward replacing Daniel Jones

    The Giants acquired Chicago’s first-round pick in 2022 by sliding from No. 11 to No. 20 in 2021. That gives New York two (math is hard) first-round picks in 2022. That also gives them ammunition, depending on where those picks land, to trade up for a potential future franchise quarterback in 2022. On Tuesday, G.M. [more]

  • Giants waive QB Clayton Thorson, sign QB Brian Lewerke

    The New York Giants have waived/injured QB Clayton Thorson (concussion) and signed QB Brian Lewerke.

