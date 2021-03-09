Giants’ Dave Gettleman holds Zoom conference: 6 takeaways

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman held a virtual media session via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, following up head coach Joe Judge’s earlier remarks.

Gettleman is heading into his fourth full season calling the shots for Big Blue and the pressure is on as the Giants have a 15-23 record under Gettleman and must show marked improvement in 2021 if he is to be kept on as the GM.

Here are the touch points from Tuesday’s presser.

Mum on all contact talks

"Contracts will get done when they're supposed to get done," Gettleman said. Gettleman reiterated he will not discuss contracts in the media and also added that the salary cap was not set as of yet, which could change as early as Tuesday afternoon. [embed]https://twitter.com/Patricia_Traina/status/1369344746045513728[/embed]

No decision yet on Leonard Williams

The Giants have until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams. They don't necessarily have to free up the entire amount of cap space to do that but must be under the cap by March 17 when the new league year begins. "Today's the last day. We'll see where it goes," Gettleman said. Gettleman said that the franchise tag would be 'difficult' to use but they will operate and 'we'll manage.' NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that the Giants will tag Williams.

Daniel Jones is here to stay

Gettleman once again committed to quarterback Daniel Jones, which head coach Joe Judge had done just 30 minutes prior. "He's everything we want," said Gettleman. "How many of us were great at out job after two years?" Gettleman said there is no reason to seek out another option at quarterback. "We really believe he's the guy."

Offensive line is coming along

Gettleman said the offensive line is "young and talented ... things take time. We believe in these guys ... finished the season fairly strong." He also said the OL held up against tough defenses all year. When it was brought to his attention that two-fifth of the starting line is over 30 (Kevin Zeitler and Nate Solder), he shot back that three rookies played most of the season last year. When pressed if he was comfortable with two second-year players at tackle (Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart): "I am, yes."

There's a lot of unknowns this offseason

Since there is no NFL Combine this year, the intel teams usually rely on is thin and there are many unknowns. "It's educated guessing," Gettleman said when it comes to evaluating college players from afar. Gettleman does believe, however, that there will be a system-wide, centralized medical process to gather information on the health of the players.

No more 'kicking the can down the road' on contracts

In order for the Giants to get deep enough under the salary cap, many experts believe they will have to extend some veteran contracts. Gettleman basically pooh-poohed that idea saying he didn't believe that was in the best interest of the long-term financial health of the team. Translation: get ready for some surprise cuts.

