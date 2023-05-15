Giants’ Darrian Beavers returning with more than a chip on his shoulder

Every year during draft season, NFL fans clamor for their team to select players at certain positions of need, not remembering — or realizing — their team may already have a solution on their roster.

That could be the case with the New York Giants and their inside linebacker spot. They signed former Indianapolis Colts veteran Bobby Okereke in free agency and then re-signed Jarrad Davis, who played well for the Giants down the stretch.

Another player many may have forgotten about is Darrian Beavers, who they selected in the sixth round in last year’s draft out of Cincinnati.

Beavers impressed in training camp and then in preseason games only to tear ACL and miss his entire rookie season. However, he is back in 2023 and is determined to jump-start his career with a chip on his shoulder.

“[Expletive] a chip on my shoulder,” Beavers tweeted, accompanied by a ‘bounce-back’ meme. “I got a whole family-sized bag on my [expletive].”

The 6-foot-4 Beavers was a First Team All-AAC in 2021 and a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award while at Cincinnati.

Here is a quick snapshot of his short Giants career:

Few good plays for Giants LB Darrian Beavers pic.twitter.com/N8vhQU6S7N — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 12, 2022

So long as he’s healthy, Beavers will have a shot to win the starting job alongside Okereke.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire