Giants’ Darren Waller: Taylor Swift doesn’t deserve a Super Bowl ring

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has a message for Taylor Swift: No ring for you!

At least not a Super Bowl ring, anyway.

TMZ Sports caught up with Waller earlier this week and pressed him on whether or not the autotune pop star deserves a little bling for all the attention she brought to the league. The veteran immediately scoffed at the idea.

“I mean, maybe get her a replica,” Waller said. “(The real ring) is for people in meetings, on the field — like, really in the trenches, you know?”

And that’s how it should be. Random fans, regardless of their fame, don’t put in any of the work and therefore aren’t entitled to any of the rewards. It would be like suggesting Travis Kelce deserves Swift’s Grammy Award simply for listening to her music.

Of course, it’s ultimately up to the Kansas City Chiefs if they want to supply Swift with a Super Bowl ring. They are allowed to order as many as 150 and then distribute them as they see fit.

If Swift were gifted a real Super Bowl ring from the Chiefs, it would also mean someone else within the organization who put in work all season would be left out.

In the end, Swift is likely to remain ringless.

