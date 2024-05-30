Giants’ Darren Waller ranked in middle of NFL’s tight end pack

The future of New York Giants tight end Darren Waller remains uncertain, although that saga could soon be coming to an end as June 1 approaches.

Assuming Waller opts against retirement — something that seems unlikely as of this writing — where does he rank among NFL tight ends? Pro Football Focus puts him in the league’s bottom half, one off from the middle of the pack.

17. DARREN WALLER, NEW YORK GIANTS After struggling with injuries in 2022, Waller was traded to the Giants ahead of the 2023 season, and he looked like his former self before getting the injury bug again. Waller produces when he is healthy, but he’s likely never going to replicate his incredible three-year stretch from 2019 to 2021, where he was one of the most dominant tight ends in the game.

Waller looked like a dominant offensive addition for the Giants throughout training camp last season, but injury issues once again limited his production.

In his first (and possibly only) season with the Giants, Waller hauled in 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in just 12 games, all starts.

Waller’s best performance came in a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 7 when he caught seven passes for 98 yards and his only score of the season.

A healthy, committed Waller would be ideal for the Giants in 2024 but both of those things are far from guaranteed.

