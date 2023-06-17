Giants’ Darren Waller explains why he chose jersey No. 12

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller will not be wearing the No. 83 as he did as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Instead, he will wear uniform No. 12 in his first season with the Giants.

No. 12 represents the number of steps that are taken by persons in recovery from substance addictions and Waller wants to recognize the millions who have found themselves in that position in life.

At one time, he was one of them.

With #Giants TE Darren Waller for NFL+ on the reason behind his jersey No. 12 — “I'm representing people that are in sobriety programs” — the input he’s been able to have as a veteran player and the plan to help this offense pick up more yards through the air this season 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MsoOIGUjFa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 14, 2023

“12 is a number that has a lot of meaning to me. As somebody that’s in recovery, there are certain programs that people like me are a part of and 12 is a very symbolic number. So, it’s just representing people that are in sobriety,” Waller told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

I asked Darren Waller about wearing the No. 12 with the #NYGiants, the same number he wore as a rookie wide receiver with the Ravens. Has meaning to Waller now. His answer below and listen to the entire interview in episode 100 of "All In" here: https://t.co/O6I997SVUo pic.twitter.com/EzZ5muxWXX — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 14, 2023

Waller wore No. 12 with his first NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens. His NFL career was marred by several suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was shelved the first four games of the regular season in 2016 and then was suspended for the entire 2017 season.

After being plucked off the Ravens’ practice squad by the Oakland Raiders in 2018, Waller finally got to see some action in the No. 83 jersey. In 2019, his career took off and he became a Pro Bowler and a star.

The Giants were able to land Waller in a trade with the Raiders in March for a third-round pick.

