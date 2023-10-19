Giants' Darren Waller celebrates with wife Kelsey Plum as Las Vegas Aces win WNBA title

EAST RUTHERFORD - Darren Waller watched courtside as the final seconds ticked off the Barclays Center scoreboard clock Wednesday night, the last precious moments before the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA championship celebration would begin.

The New York Giants tight end was there not as a competitor, but as the biggest fan of Kelsey Plum, his wife and the Aces' star guard, and Waller made sure to grab his phone and immediately capture video for the couple to share forever.

Waller and Plum later shared an emotional embrace on the court as the Aces won their second consecutive WNBA title by defeating the New York Liberty, 70-69, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

"She probably gets nervous watching me get hit because it’s a little different when you’re a little more invested," Waller said at his locker earlier Wednesday of Plum, who finished with seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of play.

"I don’t really get that nervous watching her. I just love watching her because I see the work that she puts in throughout [the year], trying to be there as a supporter regardless of what the result is.

"But of course," Waller added, "I want to see her win and I’ll be excited."

Darren Waller celebrates the Aces’ WNBA championship with Kelsey Plum pic.twitter.com/ooY9vUqLnx — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Waller and Plum were married March 4 in Las Vegas and had just returned from their honeymoon when Waller was traded by the Las Vegas Raiders to the Giants. Waller and the Giants are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Plum was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft of the San Antonio Stars, and the franchise later relocated and became the Las Vegas Aces the following year. She won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics for the Women’s 3x3 tournament and is a two-time WNBA All-Star.

"I want to see her accomplish everything that she sets out to accomplish," Waller said. "It’s cool to just be there and be fan of her, be a husband and support."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants' Darren Waller cheers on wife Kelsey Plum as Las Vegas Aces win WNBA title