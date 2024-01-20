Giants’ Darren Waller announces upcoming release of hip-hop album

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller revealed on Friday that he’s finishing up his first full-on hip-hop album and the release date is set for Friday, February 16.

As part of the announcement, Waller shared a short clip from his upcoming single via Instagram.

Darren Waller has announced that he is recording an album and plans to release a single in February (via IG/rackkwall)

“Just warming up! New single coming 2/16. Album on the way! Tap in with me,” Waller wrote.

Waller is not the first Giants player to record music and produce an album on the side. Before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who went by the stage name Yung Joka, had similar aspirations.

Waller, of course, hopes to find significantly more success than Yung Joka did.

“There’s a reason why I’m on here. I ain’t gonna cap, I had a long year,” Waller rhymes. “Let’s just turn the blessings. Boy, we strong here.”

Waller did have a long year.

After being acquired via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, Waller appeared in just 12 games for the Giants, recording 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown. He dealt with hamstring issues throughout the season.

Waller has three years remaining on his current deal.

