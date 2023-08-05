Giants’ Darren Waller among NFL’s top 50 in merchandise sales

There is only one New York Giants player listed on the most recent list of the NFLPA’s Top 50 NFL Player Sales list.

That would be tight end Darren Waller, who the Giants traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason for. He came in at No. 32.

The list was culled from the sales of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise from the period from March 1-May 31, 2023.

Waller jerseys are a hot sell these days. He switched from his traditional No. 83 to No. 12 after arriving in New Jersey to join the Giants in March.

Waller began his career wearing No. 12 in Baltimore with the Ravens in 2016 and then switched to No. 84 the next season. He took the No. 83 when he was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by the then-Oakland Raiders in November of 2018.

The list is topped by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and followed by Aaron Rodgers, who is now the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Also on the list are former Giant star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 28), who is now with Baltimore, and running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 25), who is currently a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason.

