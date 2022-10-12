Giants’ Darnay Holmes turns viral NSFW moment into NFT

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes found himself at the center of viral attention in London, but it had nothing to do with his play on the field.

A fan captured video of Holmes being worked on by a Giants trainer but due to the angle, it came across as highly suspect. And very much not safe for work (NSFW) due to its subjective nature and Holmes’ exposed backside.

Asked about the viral video on Tuesday, Giants safety Julian Love could hardly contain himself.

“I knew that was instantly going to blow up,” Love told Tiki & Tierney with a laugh. “I was like, ‘dang, Darnay! You getting freaky on the sideline?’ I don’t know what’s going on.

“(His dairy air hanging out) is part of it, too. We were all like, ‘why didn’t you block yourself? You see the fans right behind you.’ Like, usually when you have to do something that requires you pulling (down) your pants or something like that, you get covered. But he was just trying to get it done as quick as possible, apparently.”

Understandably, Holmes’ teammates have had a field day with the incident. He’s been ribbed relentlessly, but Love says he’s taken it all in stride.

“He’s laughed through it all,” Love said. “Everybody is laughing but he’s laughing with it.”

Not only has Holmes laughed through it all, he’s now looking to capitalize on it in a brilliant play. He’s leaning into the joke and announced on Tuesday that he’s teaming with Momento NFT to create an NFT of the viral moment.

“Y’all need to chill, the tent wasn’t available,” Holmes wrote with a laughing emoji. “Everyone’s having so much fun with this vid so I decided to team up with Momento NFT and turn it into a NFT. Gonna give away some signed balls and do some live streams, too.”

It’s clearly a fun time to be a New York Giant.

