Giants' Darnay Holmes happy to rely on veteran James Bradberry: 'I can ask him anything'

All rookies go through growing pains in the NFL, especially when they’re forced into a substantial amount of playing time right away.

Giants defensive back Darnay Holmes is no exception, as the fourth-round pick out of UCLA has had his fair share of ups and downs through his fist five games.

Working out of the slot, Holmes has played in 55 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps, including a season-high 76 percent of the team’s defensive snaps against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

But as Holmes goes through life as an NFL rookie, he’s been able to rely on veteran James Bradberry to help teach him the ropes.

“Literally, I can ask him anything. Day in and day out, I’m his right-hand man,” Holmes said of the veteran Bradberry. “We talk to each other, we pretty much talk about personal things and he pretty much helped me navigate through life. As a rookie, you need someone in your corner. I’ve got him, Jabrill (Peppers), Logan (Ryan), Nate (Ebner), so many guys who are willing to give a helping hand, and it’s just a blessing to have them.”

And as Holmes continues to lean on Bradberry and the other veterans around him, he’s seeing his game get better and better as he adapts to the speed of the game at the NFL level.

“It’s definitely a blessing to see the progression I’m making,” Holmes said “I’m never at the point that I want to be at. I feel like I’ll never be there, just the kind of person I am. I’ll never be satisfied, but just me being able to take on the coaching points, me being able to diagnose things, me being able to communicate more, I’m actually seeing that.

“It’s actually fun knowing at the end of the day, it’s me versus my man, and just going out there and competing to the fullest.”

Holmes and the rest of the Giants’ defense will look to get on track this Sunday when they host the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m.