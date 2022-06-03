Giants’ Darius Slayton on Wan’Dale Robinson: ‘Nobody is faster than me’

The New York Giants raised some eyebrows when they selected wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was widely viewed as talented but over-drafted.

What’s done is done and the Giants have moved on from those questions and criticisms. Robinson has, too, and early returns have been positive.

The rookie has developed an early chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones and seems to make at least one or two big plays in practice each day.

“He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive. I would say he is as advertised,” fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton told reporters on Thursday.

Those are all the traits that drew general manager Joe Schoen toward Robinson. But despite his impressive 4.44 40-yard dash speed, Slayton cautioned against crowning Robinson the fastest player on the team.

“Nobody is faster than me, but he is fast,” Slayton added with a smile.

Slayton has an official 4.39 40-yard dash time on his resume, so he does edge Robinson out in straight-line speed. But either way, the combination along with Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney gives the Giants a very talented group as receiver provided they can all stay healthy.

Over/Under 799.5 Wan'Dale Robinson rec yards as a rookie? - Powered By PickUp

List