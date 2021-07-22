Giants’ Darius Slayton has the ultimate confidence in kicker Graham Gano

John Fennelly
·1 min read
How much confidence do the New York Giants have in their kicker Graham Gano? A lot. And they should.

Just ask wide receiver Darius Slayton, who paid the ultimate compliment to his teammate on Wednesday.

Last year, Gano made 31 of his 32 field goal attempts and 21 of 23 PATs. His five field goals from over 50 yards set a new single-season franchise record. His only miss came in Week 2 at Chicago — a 57-yard attempt.

Gano helped set that franchise record when he tied the NFL’s all-time mark for the most 50-plus yard field goals in a game (held by 11 others) in the Giants’ Week 5 loss at Dallas. He converted from 55, 54 and 50 yards out.

Gano’s .9687 percentage was the second-highest in Giants history (Aldrick Rosas made 32 of 33 attempts, .9696, in 2018) and the highest of the 21 kickers who attempted 25 or more field goals in the league last year.

Last November, the Giants reworked Gano’s deal, signing him to a three-year, $14 million extension.

