Giants’ Darius Slayton, two others test positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants continue to deal with a COVID-19 problem that has completely depleted their roster. And while they will get right tackle Nate Solder back on Thursday, they will lose three others.

The team revealed three new positives, including wide receiver Darius Slayton and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

Both Slayton and Cunningham have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and are expected to miss a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

Practice squad offensive lineman Omari Cobb has also tested positive for COVID-19. He’s been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

That leaves the Giants incredibly thin along the offensive line headed into Sunday’s game even with Solder returning. And they might be forced to start a new center as Billy Price remains away from the team dealing with a personal matter.

Asked about Price, both head coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Rob Sale offered their prayers for Billy and his wife. They would not offer any further detail but the situation sounds dire and expectations are that Price will not rejoin the team this week.

