Giants’ Darius Slayton says Mike Kafka is still calling plays

Who is calling plays for the New York Giants? Is it head coach Brian Daboll or is it offensive coordinator Mike Kafka?

That question arose after the team’s comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 when their offense completely changed after halftime. Some argued that Daboll must have assumed the play-calling duties.

Daboll started calling plays and giants started cooking again OMFGG pic.twitter.com/5aOyu7RCdU — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) September 17, 2023

Despite the theories, Daboll insists that nothing changed and that Kafka was still calling the plays.

“Nope,” Daboll said bluntly when asked if he called plays in Week 2. “We always communicate like that. I always have a sheet with me. But Mike (Kafka) did a fantastic job. I communicate with Mike, I communicate with (Thomas McGaughey), I communicate with Wink (Martindale). So the offensive staff did a great job. Moved the ball, scored points. Did their job.”

Quarterback Daniel Jones also confirmed the plays were still coming in from Kafka but that hasn’t slowed the debate. Even as the Giants fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-12, on Thursday night, the theories persisted.

On Friday, during an appearance on Up & Adams, wide receiver Darius Slayton was asked about the speculation and who is currently calling plays on offense.

Everyone is still wondering who is calling the plays for the Giants@heykayadams @Young_Slay2 pic.twitter.com/aY8BTTdn3N — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 22, 2023

“DJ’s got the mic in his helmet. I don’t know who’s talking to him but as far as I know, Kafka calls the plays and always has called the plays,” Slayton said. “To the extent of my knowledge, he’s still currently calling the plays.

“Obviously, you see the stuff people say and the rumors and all of that but, at the end of the day, to my knowledge, I know Kaf calls the plays.”

Daboll has said it, Jones has said and now Slayton is saying it, but people are still going to question who’s calling plays. Kafka will have the opportunity to address the rumors next week during his press conference.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire