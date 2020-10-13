Giants' Darius Slayton rated among top Week 5 performers

Despite the Giants' 37-34 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, Darius Slayton continued to show signs of his potential to be a big time receiver in the NFL, and people are starting to notice.

Pro Football Talk ranked Slayton as Week 5's second best receiver with a 91.6 grade, just 1.4 points lower than Philadelphia Eagle Travis Fulgham.

Slayton had eight catches for 129 yards on Sunday, his second highest mark in both receptions and yards in his young career.

For his efforts, Slayton was also named to the PFF Team of the Week.

With Sterling Shepard returning to practice this week and Devonta Freeman putting in his first full game as the Giants new starting running back, maybe Slayton can lead this offense to new heights before the season gets too far out of hand.