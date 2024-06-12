Giants’ Darius Slayton pokes a little fun at Cowboys fans

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a little fun on his social media account with a meme that appears to be directed at the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Slayton makes it clear that he’s not pointing fingers but…

Not gon say any names or point any fingers but 👉🏾🤠 https://t.co/UWqqtW9TRU — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) June 12, 2024

It would be funnier had the Giants had a little bit more success against the Cowboys in recent years. The Giants have dropped 13 of their last 14 meetings against Dallas since 2017.

Slayton has been with the Giants since 2019 and has been the Giants’ top receiver in four of his five seasons in blue.

In his eight games against the Cowboys, Slayton has 22 receptions for 279 yards on 37 targets with no touchdowns. The Giants are 1-7 in those games.

