Giants' Darius Slayton: 'Once we get out of our own way, we have a chance to be pretty good'

Through three games, the numbers for the Giants’ offense this season aren’t pretty.

Big Blue heads into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams ranking dead last in the NFL in both total offense (272.3 yards) and points per game (12.7). And things seem to be trending in the wrong the direction, as the team’s scoring output has decreased every week, from 16 to 13 to nine points in last week’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

But despite the way the numbers read, receiver Darius Slayton believes the Giants can turn things around, and it had more to do with eliminating their own mistakes than what opposing defenses have been doing to slow them down.

“First, the thought process is you gotta be better. As a whole, obviously, you’ve got to execute better,” Slayton said on Friday. “So that’s the thought process, but the encouraging thing is when you sit down and you watch film, you see things that are correctable. You see things that aren’t necessarily what the opposing team is doing but what we’re doing to ourselves that we need to stop.

“That’s the encouraging thing. I think we’re just believers that once we get out of our own way, we have a chance to be pretty good.”

The second-year pro out of Auburn has recorded 12 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns this season, though most of that came in Week 1 against Pittsburgh (six catches, 102 yards, two TDs). After bursting onto the scene as a rookie with 740 yards and eight touchdowns, Slayton’s explosiveness is still there, as he’s averaging 15.7 yards per catch in 2020, a slight uptick from his 15.4 yards per grab as a rookie.

But the big plays just haven’t been there for the Giants lately, though Slayton believes he and his teammates have what it takes to find them and unleash that explosive element of the passing attack.

“I think it starts with … running the ball,” Slayton said regarding unlocking those big plays. “Obviously, if you run the ball effectively then defenses tend to come up a little bit closer and it’s a little easier to get behind people. But obviously it’s something that I consider a skill of mine, so hopefully I’ll be able to do that but I know as well that my teammates are also capable of doing those things.”

Slayton and the Giants will look to secure their first win of the season on Sunday against the Rams, with kickoff from SoFi Stadium set for 4:05 p.m.