Giants’ Darius Slayton named NFL’s most underrated wide receiver

As the 2022 New York Giants’ offseason neared its end, a roster spot for wide receiver Darius Slayton was far from guaranteed. And while Slayton did ultimately make the team’s roster, it was quite a rocky start.

After season-ending injuries to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson along with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney failing to contribute, Slayton quickly climbed the depth chart.

Recently, Bleacher Report listed Slayton as the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

1. Darius Slayton, New York Giants Fantasy Ranking: No. 75 The New York Giants have utilized a run-heavy offense and haven’t consistently relied on quarterback Daniel Jones’ arm. That has and will continue to limit the overall production of wideout Darius Slayton. Still, the 26-year-old’s fantasy ranking feels low. Outside of fantasy, Slayton also remains underrated, and the offseason additions of Darren Waller and rookie Jalen Hyatt will likely keep him overlooked in New York. Even in an inconsistent Giants passing attack, though, he has topped 700 yards in three of his four seasons and has provided a passer rating above 96.0 in two of them. What’s really impressive about Slayton is his efficiency. This past season, he ranked fourth in the NFL in yards per target (10.2), behind only A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle and Dallas Goedert—and one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill. Slayton also possesses a ton of upside, with good size (6’1″, 190 lbs) and 4.39 speed. The key to unlocking that potential will be allowing Jones to stretch the field, which could be in the cards this season. “Walking away from last season, explosive (plays) were the thing we needed more of, so I think this spring there’s been a conscious effort to push the ball down the field,” Slayton said, per SNY’s Alex Smith. If Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are willing to open up the Giants offense this year, Slayton could finally shine.

Two former Giants also made Bleacher Report’s list: Kaliff Raymond (3rd) and Richie James (2nd), who climbed his way up the depth chart last season, just as Slayton did.

Slayton and Daniel Jones have built a trustworthy connection in the passing game since being drafted together in 2019. Slayton has become a Daniel Jones advocate and actually credited his QB as the reason he returned to Big Blue.

Even after climbing the depth chart last season, Slayton was overshadowed by the emergence of Isaiah Hodgins.

Slayton will continue to be featured in the Giants’ passing game despite the weapons added this offseason.

