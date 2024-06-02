Giants’ Darius Slayton named a cut/trade candidate

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton returned to the team earlier this week after general manager Joe Schoen added an additional $650K in incentives to his contract.

The agreement ended a short-lived “holdout” of voluntary activities.

“One, I’m glad Darius is back. When you look at the totality of the message it sends to the locker room, everyone knows there’s a difference between the personal and the professional and not blending how you feel about the person. We all love Darius. There’s sometimes disagreements between families, but you find a way to find common ground, which we did, and you move forward,” assistant general manager Brandon Brown said.

“We’re happy that he’s here, and we’re happy to keep moving forward with him. He’s back like he never left.”

Despite Slayton’s presence and the Giants’ very public desire to have him back, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed him as a cut/trade candidate.

Skipping voluntary workouts in an apparent bid for a new contract, Slayton has quietly topped 700 receiving yards in four of five NFL seasons. But with first-round pick Malik Nabers onboard, he’s also expendable. Cutting or trading him would save the Giants anywhere from $3.8 million to $6.4 million.

The Giants wouldn’t give Slayton added incentives only to trade him away –this isn’t a Dave Gettleman operation.

Slayton continues to be undervalued on a national level and his ideal role as a WR2 overlooked. Even with Nabers now in the fold, joining Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson, Slayton very much has a place on the Giants’ roster and it’s highly unlikely they’ll look to move him.

