Giants’ Darius Slayton on Daniel Jones’ ceiling: ‘I don’t think he has one’

The New York Giants added numerous weapons to their passing game this offseason, including tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt.

One of the more underrated moves they did to help quarterback Daniel Jones was bringing back his draft mate and good friend, wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton, 26, has been Jones’ top target since the two entered the league in 2019 with Big Blue, catching 155 passes (including playoffs) for more yards (2,290) than any other Giants receiver over that stretch.

Slayton was inked to a two-year, $12 million deal in March to stay with the Giants and Jones. He has taken on the role (Sterling Shepard aside) as the leader in the receivers room, and despite his past woes, is obviously very much in the team’s plans.

Last year, Slayton entered training camp as almost an afterthought. He was entering the last year of his contract and was faced with having to audition for yet another new coaching staff. He was not all-in, as they say.

This summer, he’s one of the Giants’ main guys.

“I think it just stems from my performance,” Slayton said. “This year I performed at a higher level, performed more consistently and the results are showing that whereas last year I probably didn’t put my best foot forward all the time like I’m capable of doing. So ultimately you get the results that you deserve in life, and I feel like right now that’s what’s showing for me.”

Last season, Slayton didn’t start a game until Week 6 after the Giants began losing receivers regularly to injuries. He took the mantle from there, reeling in 46 passes for 724 yards.

In the postseason, he displayed his value to the club with several big plays but also dropped a pass in a key situation, showing his vulnerable side.

Rather than bench the veteran, head coach Brian Daboll consoled Slayton on the sidelines. It was a moment that defined both men, with Daboll as the “players’ coach” and Slayton as a player who needed encouragement rather than criticism.

With Shepard on PUP and possibly headed for a much-reduced role, Slayton is stepping into the leadership role — and he’s enjoying it.

“Yeah, I try my best with our rookies or even maybe guys who are only in their second or third year that maybe haven’t played as much live football, you know. Just kind of making them aware of little things that can trip you up. Sometimes playing receiver, there are little ways to keep yourself off of the bad tape so to speak in the film room, and I try my best to share those tips and tricks and hopefully they absorb it and use it.”

That receivers room might just start getting some respect going forward, but Slayton says the group first has to earn it, mostly because of the backgrounds of most of the players in it.

“I think it just comes from the way that the first year of all of our careers have went,” he said. “We weren’t draft darlings that went in the first round and were the prettiest girl in class. You kind of have to prove it a little more than other guys but that’s fine. You’ve got to take the stairs sometimes in life (but) that’s alright, you get to the top anyways. I think everybody in our group is talented, I think everybody in our group is capable and all we’ve got to do is go out there and show it.”

As for his friend Jones, who cashed in on a $160 million deal this past winter, Slayton says the sky is the limit.

“I don’t think he has one,” Slayton said when asked about Jones’ ceiling. “I think he’s a talented quarterback (and) we’ve got a talented group. As long as we play well (and) we block well, he’ll make all the plays he needs to make.”

